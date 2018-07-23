TEGNA (TGNA) to Release Earnings on Monday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect TEGNA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TEGNA opened at $10.80 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. TEGNA has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $16.00 price objective on TEGNA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

