Teekay (TK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.83

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 18742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teekay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $394.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.76 million. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Teekay Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio is -15.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teekay by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 393,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Teekay by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Teekay by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects.

