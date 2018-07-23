TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.79 Million

Analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report $30.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.98 million and the lowest is $30.60 million. TechTarget reported sales of $26.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $123.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $124.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $140.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $141.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 target price on TechTarget and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

TTGT stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 43,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. TechTarget has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $32.53.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 70,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $1,846,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $62,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at $125,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,394 shares of company stock worth $14,010,237. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $296,000. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

