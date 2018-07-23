TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,645,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of TE Connectivity opened at $91.69 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

