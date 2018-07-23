TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Holdings Reduced by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for about 1.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity traded up $0.02, reaching $91.71, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,297. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,645,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

