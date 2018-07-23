TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

In related news, insider Wendy Hanrahan sold 24,000 shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$1,344,000.00. Also, Director Charles Moran bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,989.00. Insiders have sold a total of 24,292 shares of company stock worth $1,360,266 in the last three months.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock traded up C$0.28, hitting C$58.34, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,491. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a 52-week low of C$50.28 and a 52-week high of C$65.18.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.17. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of C$3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.87 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

