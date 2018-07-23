Synovus Financial (SNV) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.11

News headlines about Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Synovus Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.1397075638282 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of Synovus Financial opened at $54.61 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.53%.

In related news, Director Philip W. Tomlinson bought 10,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $108,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $400,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

