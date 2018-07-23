Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Receives $10.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies opened at $5.47 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $17.09.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The company's products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.