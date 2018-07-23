S&W Seed (SANW) and Alico (ALCO) Financial Contrast

S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

S&W Seed has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alico has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

68.6% of S&W Seed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of S&W Seed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.1% of Alico shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and Alico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -16.00% -2.93% -1.52% Alico -9.44% -2.23% -0.91%

Dividends

Alico pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&W Seed does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for S&W Seed and Alico, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 1 2 0 2.67 Alico 0 0 0 0 N/A

S&W Seed presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.18%. Given S&W Seed’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Alico.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares S&W Seed and Alico’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $75.37 million 1.08 -$11.82 million ($0.10) -33.50 Alico $129.83 million 2.01 -$9.45 million N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than S&W Seed.

Summary

Alico beats S&W Seed on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Alico Citrus, Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Conservation and Environmental Resources segment is involved in the activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant, and animal sales; and leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The Other Operations segment engages in the activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration, and other lines of business; and ownership and/or lease of improved farmland. Alico, Inc. owned approximately 122,000 acres of land located in 12 counties in Florida, which include the Alachua, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Osceola, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida. Alico, Inc. is a subsidiary of 734 Investors, LLC.

