Super Bitcoin (SBTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00

Super Bitcoin (CURRENCY:SBTC) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Super Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.89 or 0.00088905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BigONE, BCEX and EXX. Super Bitcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.52 million worth of Super Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Bitcoin has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00026171 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000087 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00067318 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BetaCoin (BET) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Super Bitcoin Profile

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Super Bitcoin’s official website is supersmartbitcoin.com . Super Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @SuperBTC2 . The official message board for Super Bitcoin is medium.com/@sbtc.org

Super Bitcoin Coin Trading

Super Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg, Huobi, BigONE, BCEX, LBank, HitBTC, ZB.COM, OKEx, YoBit and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

