SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Fidelity National Financial Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (FNF)

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial opened at $40.14 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 55,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $2,063,265.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,926,000 after purchasing an additional 703,287 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,001,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,065,000 after purchasing an additional 632,789 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,034,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,736,000 after purchasing an additional 500,930 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,538,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 667,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 154,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

