SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VKTX. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

VKTX stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $662.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.78.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Matthew Singleton purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $93,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawson Macartney purchased 47,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $250,377.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,377.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,100,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 620,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 410,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 53,426.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 375,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

