Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $3.08 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,589,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,469,506,000 after buying an additional 5,731,627 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 179.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,194,000 after buying an additional 1,071,184 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,101,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,468,000 after purchasing an additional 957,925 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $46,533,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 21,448,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,022,000 after purchasing an additional 804,692 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock alerts:

In other news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $2,027,968.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,348.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $147,302.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,688,070 shares of company stock worth $96,724,015. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “$54.22” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.81.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.