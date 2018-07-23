Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 3,289 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.7% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup opened at $69.22 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $64.38 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.31.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

