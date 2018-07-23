Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 2,114 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 85.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,200,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.58.

Shares of Medtronic opened at $88.02 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

