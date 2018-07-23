Substratum (SUB) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Substratum has a market capitalization of $79.07 million and $1.12 million worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002666 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Tidex and Radar Relay. During the last week, Substratum has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012862 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00415977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00155122 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023800 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000883 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Radar Relay, COSS, OKEx, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.