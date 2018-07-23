Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in FS Investment Co. (FSIC)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 201,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. FS Investment accounts for 1.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSIC. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FS Investment by 336.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of FS Investment by 128.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of FS Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

FS Investment traded down $0.05, reaching $7.85, on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,088,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,481. FS Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS Investment had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $101.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.22 million. equities research analysts anticipate that FS Investment Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.57%.

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

