Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $510,000 Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $10,957,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.23. 2,038,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,053. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $48.26.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $60,856.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $99,184.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

