Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 116,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $684,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $4,253,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,211,000 after buying an additional 275,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.15.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $179.40 and a twelve month high of $267.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $22.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $13,334,666.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,159.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,421 shares of company stock worth $13,798,767. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.