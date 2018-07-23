Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 2,787 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Stone House Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 4.7% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,879.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,710 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,988,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,421 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,380,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,280,000 after purchasing an additional 688,282 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,349,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,922,000 after purchasing an additional 440,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,316,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,929,000 after purchasing an additional 327,430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded up $0.27, hitting $112.65, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 31,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,156. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $121.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

