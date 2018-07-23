Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF makes up about 1.0% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 1,243.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 277,479 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 82,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:DGRO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.33. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a 1-year low of $530.00 and a 1-year high of $689.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.1906 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

