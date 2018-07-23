Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE EDF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 66,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,075. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.31.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile
