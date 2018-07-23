Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE EDF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 66,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,075. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income on its investments and capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in emerging markets securities, including fixed income securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to emerging market countries.

