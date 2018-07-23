Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.16 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,721.1% during the first quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,621,000 after buying an additional 402,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.7% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.01. 493,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,929. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

