Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $12.11 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 38,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $78.97 and a 1 year high of $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 18,001 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $1,827,281.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,589.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Danaher from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

