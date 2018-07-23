Stifel Nicolaus Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Price Target to $207.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.60.

Shares of CP stock opened at $194.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $150.91 and a 1 year high of $196.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 33.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,368,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

