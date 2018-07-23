Stifel Financial (SF) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stifel Financial earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0089820815697 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

SF opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $68.76.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $750.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.84 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.87%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at $350,554.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

