Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 84.9% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 78.2% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $2,493,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 27.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kraft Heinz opened at $60.69 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $90.38. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

