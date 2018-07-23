Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,635,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $382,767,000 after purchasing an additional 906,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,653,184,000 after purchasing an additional 771,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,394,000 after purchasing an additional 604,248 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $63,717,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $45,858,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $121.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $82.86 and a 12-month high of $123.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.