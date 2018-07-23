Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $1,222,000. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $2,750,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $3,595,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 7,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,075,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $346,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,810 shares of company stock worth $3,234,158. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $137.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $102.46 and a one year high of $141.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $133.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

