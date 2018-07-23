Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sterling Bancorp traded up $0.28, hitting $13.53, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.