Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Steelcase accounts for approximately 1.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Steelcase worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 279,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 2,012.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 180,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 171,484 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

SCS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.32. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 2.59%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

SCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Steelcase news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $48,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,384.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,704 shares of company stock worth $189,904 in the last ninety days. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.