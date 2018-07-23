StealthGas (GASS) Given News Impact Score of 0.11

News articles about StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. StealthGas earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

StealthGas traded down $0.06, reaching $3.72, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,030. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.57.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GASS. Zacks Investment Research cut StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut StealthGas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

