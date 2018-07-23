State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Gramercy Property Trust (GPT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,485 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gramercy Property Trust were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,439,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 37.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,969,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,496 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,104,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,925,000 after acquiring an additional 931,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 283,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,888,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,762,000 after acquiring an additional 127,801 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gramercy Property Trust opened at $27.35 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. Gramercy Property Trust has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34). Gramercy Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Gramercy Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Gramercy Property Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Gramercy Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In other Gramercy Property Trust news, President Benjamin P. Harris sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Gramercy Property Trust to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Gramercy Property Trust Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

