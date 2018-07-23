State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,930 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $54,502,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $52,049,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $22,828,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 27.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,600 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 37.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,296,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,720 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $113.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

