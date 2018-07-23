State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.41 Million Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 27.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 69,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Industries opened at $121.75 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $137.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.14.

In other Polaris Industries news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $28,998,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,272,747.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Paul Mack sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $95,638.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,090.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,012 shares of company stock worth $35,932,249 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

