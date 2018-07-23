Starbucks (SBUX) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.02

News coverage about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the coffee company an impact score of 45.3925493828549 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.39 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.53.

Shares of Starbucks opened at $50.91 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coffee company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.25%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

