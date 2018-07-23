Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) PT Raised to $176.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.

SWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $178.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.07.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.90. 607,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $130.56 and a 12-month high of $176.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael David Hankin acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 32.8% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.