Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

SMP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, CL King cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th.

Shares of Standard Motor Products traded up $0.24, hitting $48.77, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 106,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,489. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 2.76%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 30,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

