Standard Chartered (STAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 920 ($12.18) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a conviction-buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 915 ($12.11) to GBX 910 ($12.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.27) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 744 ($9.85).

Shares of Standard Chartered traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06), reaching GBX 678.60 ($8.98), during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,301,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 678.80 ($8.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 864.20 ($11.44).

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

