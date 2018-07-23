Standard Chartered (SCBFF) versus Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS: SCBFF) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Standard Chartered and Mizuho Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mizuho Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group 16.15% 5.85% 0.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Chartered and Mizuho Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $20.68 billion 1.44 $1.22 billion $0.46 19.61 Mizuho Financial Group $32.16 billion 1.33 $5.20 billion $0.40 8.45

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Chartered. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Chartered, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Standard Chartered does not pay a dividend. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and accounts; personal, instalment, or revolving loans; mortgages; credit cards; life, savings and retirement planning, health and medical, home, motor, and travel insurance products; investment advisory services; retail FX products; mutual funds; and employee banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as transaction banking comprising cash management, trade finance, and securities services; financial market solutions to meet risk management, financing, and investment needs; wealth management; and corporate finance services consisting of project and export, structured trade, leveraged, structured, and principal finance solutions, as well as mergers and acquisitions advisory services. Its business banking products and services also include renminbi services; small and medium enterprises banking services, such as business expansion and protection, and working capital; and Islamic business banking products and services. In addition, the company offers private, online, and mobile banking services. It serves large corporations, financial institutions, governments, high net worth individuals, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. The company operates approximately 1,026 branches and outlets in 63 markets. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. engages in banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposits; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as bonds, mergers and acquisitions advisory, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment, management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on financial strategy and proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet risk hedging and investment needs; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, information technology-related, telephone, and Internet banking services. As of December 31, 2017, its branch network included 466 Mizuho Bank, 57 Mizuho Trust and Banking, and 273 Mizuho Securities; and 6,900 ATMs in Japan. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

