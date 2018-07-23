Square (SQ) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Square to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Square from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.37.

NYSE SQ opened at $70.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of -704.10 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Square has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.07 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. equities analysts expect that Square will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $712,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,246,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $22,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 468,223 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,133.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,250,315 shares of company stock worth $75,822,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Square by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 400,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Square by 145.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Square by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 536,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,457,000. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

