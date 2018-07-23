Spok (SPOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 million for the quarter.

SPOK opened at $14.35 on Monday. Spok has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $285.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPOK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

