SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XAR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 362,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $7,931,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $6,141,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 175,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after buying an additional 69,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,549,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $92.12 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $72.41 and a 12-month high of $92.58.

