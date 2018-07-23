SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Holdings Trimmed by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 14.1% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $98,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,039.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,997,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232,588 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,199.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710,185 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $458,410,000. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 842,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $413,857,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $279.68 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $241.83 and a one year high of $286.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

