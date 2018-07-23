SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) Position Increased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 715.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF traded up $0.05, reaching $53.13, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 84,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,679. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $53.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

