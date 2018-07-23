SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) Shares Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,254 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,460,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,664. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.0511 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.