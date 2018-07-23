Southern Co (SO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern in a report released on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.68.

Shares of SO opened at $47.52 on Monday. Southern has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 199,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

