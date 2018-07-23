Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -0.01

News headlines about Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sound Financial Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.6420547965898 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Sound Financial Bancorp remained flat at $$39.75 during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.32. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sound Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In related news, Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $68,299.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $29,283.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at $64,993.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $98,745. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

