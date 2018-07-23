Sony Corp (SNE) Position Reduced by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sony in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Sony by 87.7% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sony in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Sony traded up $0.20, reaching $53.15, on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 458,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,853. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). Sony had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1,951 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,993.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $21.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.29 target price on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.07.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

