Sonic Co. (SONC) Stake Raised by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.44% of Sonic worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sonic in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Sonic in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sonic by 22.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sonic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sonic from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Sonic in a report on Sunday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In other Sonic news, VP E Edward Saroch sold 21,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $798,328.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina D. Vaughan sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,124 shares in the company, valued at $76,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonic traded up $0.09, hitting $36.87, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62. Sonic Co. has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sonic had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Sonic Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Sonic’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Sonic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 42.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

